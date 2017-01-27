A week after the Women’s March, thousands hit the streets of D.C. to fight for the rights of unborn children

On Friday, thousands of men, women and children descended on the nation’s capital to march for the rights of unborn children.

People came to Washington, D.C., from around the world for the March for Life, an annual pro-life gathering that began in 1974.

The event was first organized by Nellie Gray in direct response to the Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which gave women the ability to legally get abortions in the United States.





Crowd is getting excited! #marchforlife #whywemarch #prolife A video posted by March For Life (@marchforlife) on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:32am PST

Prior to the event, President Donald Trump brought up the march in an interview on ABC.

“You’re going to have a lot of people coming on Friday. And I will say this, and I didn’t realize this. But I was told you will have a very large crowd of people,” Trump said. “I don’t know as large or larger [than the Women’s March]. Some people said it will be larger. Pro-life people and they say the press doesn’t cover them.”

Thanks to the women’s march, many have theorized that Friday’s crowd will be larger than usual.