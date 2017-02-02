As the 10th anniversary of Anna Nicole Smith’s death approaches, Larry Birkhead gives fans a look at her daughter Dannielynn’s life

The 10-year anniversary of Anna Nicole Smith’s death is quickly approaching, and all eyes are on the daughter that she left behind.

Dannielynn Birkhead was only 5 months old when her mother died of a drug overdose at the age of 39. While she never got to know her mother, the now 10-year-old bears a striking resemblance to the blonde beauty.

Her father, Larry Birkhead, has done his best to keep her out of the spotlight for much of her childhood, moving her to Kentucky to attend school and live a normal life. In a new interview with “Inside Edition,” Birkhead gives everyone a look into his daughter’s life.





At one point, there were rumors that Dannielynn could stand to inherit the fortune of Smith’s late husband, J. Howard Marshall, but lawyers for Smith were denied the final request to obtain the money from his estate in 2014.

Just because Dannielynn has been kept far away from Hollywood doesn’t mean she isn’t aware of who her mother was.

“We saw a video on YouTube that she was one of the 10 richest kids in America,” Birkhead said.

“Then she wanted to go to the mall,” he laughed. “And I’m like, ‘No, it’s not that. Trust me, it’s not that.'”

Birkhead also took the time to clear up any rumors that he would not allow Smith’s mother, Virgie Arthur, to visit his daughter.

“Anna’s mom has seen Dannielynn, and she’s seen her a few times,” he said. “I say that only because I want the story to stop.”

The exclusive interview with Larry Birkhead airs on “Inside Edition” on Thursday, Feb. 2.