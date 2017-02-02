Prince Harry opens up about his own struggles with mental health after serving in Afghanistan

Prince Harry admitted to struggling with his own mental health after working as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.

According to PEOPLE, Harry opened up about his experience on Thursday when he met with ambulance crews in London.

“You land and then hand them over and then are radioed to do something else. You never find out how that guy or girl recovered, whether they did recover or they didn’t,” he said. “I understand what you go through and thank God you have got each other.”

Harry, his brother Prince William, and his sister-in-law Duchess Catherine work on the Heads Together campaign, whose goal is to end the stigma surrounding mental health.





During his visit, Harry listened to the stories of some of the first responders. Alexandra Turp, 24, was one of the people to open up about of her experiences in an incident last October where she responded to a patient who was not breathing.

“It took me a while to even establish the patient wasn’t breathing. It was a really, really difficult situation. I felt so helpless for the patient and no-one was actually helping them,” she said. She revealed that she later learned the patient died.

“I knew instantly that I couldn’t be on duty – I was a wreck – and someone covered for me. I sat down with Katie and we spoke for an hour and a half. I walked out feeling like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders,” she continued.

“It shows the importance of talking. For you guys, every day is different, you never know what you are going to get,” Prince Harry said. “I also believe if people in the green uniform aren’t coming forward and talking about it, people driving blue light vehicles in general aren’t talking about it, then the rest of us aren’t going to talk about it.”

“We’re all human, we’re not machines, despite a lot of people in certain jobs having to think and behave like machines in order to get the best out of you – I accept that – but it’s not weakness, it’s strength to be able to come forward, deal with it, move on and be a better person,” he said.