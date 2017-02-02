The McDonald’s Shamrock Shake will come in 5 flavors this year and we couldn’t be more excited

McDonald’s has upped its Shamrock Shake game.

Every year, we wait patiently for the fast food chain to bring back its minty St. Patrick’s Day milkshake. But Mickey D’s has a few delicious tricks up its sleeve for 2017.

Brand Eating reported that in addition to serving the traditional Shamrock Shake, McDonald’s will now add chocolate to it upon request, and has also created a series of hot drinks with Shamrock Shake syrup, including a Shamrock Hot Chocolate and a Shamrock Mocha.





The fifth new seasonal drink is a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, which Brand Eating describes as “a Chocolate Chip Frappe … blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and finished with whipped topping, green sugar crystals, and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.”

Now that’s magically delicious!