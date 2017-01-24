The “SNL” writer who was suspended for a tweet about Barron Trump didn’t have to spend much time looking for a new job

“SNL” writer Katie Rich raised a lot of eyebrows on Friday afternoon when she tweeted that Barron Trump “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Even left-leaning pundits had a tough time defending her actions, and Rich was quickly suspended indefinitely from “Saturday Night Live.” A Change.org petition calling for Rich to be fired has earned over 116,000 signatures and reads, “NBC needs to put their money where their mouth is and fire Katie Rich if they truly believe that there is no tolerance for bullying.”

Though a few of her co-stars and writers did come to her defense.

We're suspending comedy writers for writing jokes. We're criticizing reporters for reporting facts. This is the age of the mediocre. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 24, 2017

While a lot of comics declared that Rich had gone too far, and “Saturday Night Live” kicked her to the curb, she wasn’t out of a job for too long. Fellow comedian and writer Dan Harmon caught news of her availability and snatched her up for his writing team, saying she will be paid the same as him.

I'm sure Katie Rich will have better offers but I'll start bidding, will fly her to LA first class and give her what my studio pays me — (((Dan Harmon))) (@danharmon) January 23, 2017

Harmon has a pretty impressive resume; according to his IMDb page, he started off by writing for the hit show “Community” and is currently a head writer on “Rick and Morty.” He’s been nominated for two Emmys, and while he’s probably right that Rich will quickly be picked up by a big name studio, it’s not a bad move to try and get her on board early.