They love their country but, like many Americans right now, have a lot of concerns

Are there two Americas?

After the election of President Donald Trump, the country saw a division among its people. Some exuded joy. Others showed anger and disappointment in their government and the American people.

With every change in power, friction and push-back can be expected.

We want to see how America becomes one again — one country that exemplifies the values of authenticity, liberty and patriotism.

So over the next few months, we’re going to continue to ask people this question: What makes you a proud American?





Through the “My Fellow Americans” project, we’ll bring you the voices of the American people and show how people near and far from you are feeling about the state of our country.

That is a tough question, because I’m a little concerned with what’s going on today in America, in our world period. So many people are just so rigid in the way they see things. I think we need to be really more open in the way we see things. We are all humans here on this Earth, and it’s our goal to really try to get along. There’s a lot of hatred. There’s a lot of fear, and there’s a lot of trepidation I think for a lot of people about everything that is transpiring right now. It’s very different from the entire time that I can remember growing up, and I’ve been around for quite a while. Maybe I wasn’t paying close enough attention when I was a child, but it does seem very different right now in this particular time. I have hope. I have hope that people will wake up, and I think there are a lot of people waking up. I think it takes a lot of courage to wake up. I think it takes a lot of internal work. But it’s worth it. If I’m someone who is just going to hold to my rigid views and not try to be compassionate with others and understand others, then that’s not much of a life. – Donna Aldridge, Atlanta