Tomi Lahren didn’t have her own website, so someone on the internet made one for her

Conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren has risen to fame this year, through her “Final Takes,” in which she gets real with her viewers about what she thinks about current events.

Despite being a prominent figure on the internet, Lahren does not have her own website. Someone on the internet helped her out and made one for her.

The website, www.tomilahren.org, features an infamous tweet by the opinionated blonde, as well as directs viewers to donate money to causes at odds with the conservative positions she holds: Planned Parenthood, ACLU, Environmental Defense Fund, and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.





One Facebook user put it quite succinctly:

God bless the internet.