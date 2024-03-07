Florida Man Arrested After Causing Crash, Fleeing Scene, And Leaving Dog To Fend For Itself

Man may be dog’s best friend but in the case of a Florida suspect who tried to flee police, man apparently doesn’t always feel the same.

Videos by Rare

Brennan Baltusnik, 30, allegedly caused a four-vehicle accident and then bolted from the scene, leaving his passenger pup behind, police said.

The accident occurred on Dale Mabry Highway close to I-275 in Tampa. Baltusnik was eventually captured and taken into custody.

The dog, however, got away.

On the bright side, no one was seriously injured in the crash, police said. That includes the dog. For now, police have asked anyone who sees the dog to notify them.

Police did try to capture the pooch at one point, but he managed to elude them, as dogs often do. Every dog, it seems, has his day.

The same cannot be said for Baltusnik — who has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injury, resisting an officer without violence, driving with a canceled, revoked, or suspended license, and four counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Clearly, this is a man who barked up the wrong tree.