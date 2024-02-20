Teen Charged For Allegedly Helping Girlfriend Commit Suicide

A teenager is facing felony charges after being accused of helping his girlfriend commit suicide, police in Frisco, Texas said.

Zander Tashman, 18, has been charged with aiding suicide in the death of his 17-year-old girlfriend, authorities said. The girl’s name hasn’t been released.

Police initially responded to a report of suspicious activity in 8000 block of McKinney Road this past November.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen unresponsive in a pond. Frisco Police said after a months-long investigation, detectives gathered enough evidence that led to Tashman’s role in aiding the suicide,” NBC 5 News wrote.

“Authorities secured a warrant for Tashman’s arrest and took him into custody on Sunday, Feb. 18. His bond was set at $10,000.”

The incident occurred at Frisco Commons Park, the outlet added.

Officials said the charge is a State Jail felony punishable by two years or less than 180 days in prison, as well as a fine of up to $10,000.

Per the Frisco Police Department:

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org — callers will be connected with trained counselors available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.