Study Links COVID Vaccines To Slight Increase In Heart And Brain Disorders

A new study from the Global Vaccine Data Network revealed some scary results, perhaps as scary as a global pandemic.

Videos by Rare

Researchers conducting the study analyzed 99 million people who have received COVID vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca — and “found the vaccines were linked to a slight spike in neurological, blood and heart-related medical conditions,” the New York Post reported.

The study was published in the journal Vaccine last week. It stated that the more a person is vaccinated, the more their health risks increase.

“Rare cases of myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — were found in the first, second and third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines,” the Post wrote.

“Another heart condition, ​pericarditis, the inflammation of the cardiac muscle, had a 6.9-fold increased risk in those who received a third dose of AstraZeneca’s viral-vector shot, the study found.”

More than 13.5 billion doses of the vaccine reportedly have been administered across the globe. The study stretched to eight countries and noted an increase in 13 medical conditions in all.

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, suggested that the risks of the vaccine far outweigh the negatives.

“It always comes down to a risk/benefit analysis of what you are more afraid of — the vaccine’s side effects or the virus itself, which can have long-term side effects in terms of brain fog, fatigue, cough, and also heart issues,” Siegel told Fox News Digital.

“Denying or exaggerating a vaccine’s side effects is not good science — nor is underestimating the risks of the virus, especially in high-risk groups.”