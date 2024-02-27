Teen Driving Mercedes During Police Chase Falls Off Overpass, Lands On Truck

A Florida teenager and an unsuspecting driver are both fortunate to be alive after a Mercedes-Benz operated by the teen in a police chase veered off a bridge and landed directly onto a truck.

Videos by Rare

The incident took place on I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens, where the teen made a risky move during the high-speed pursuit, then dropped off the overpass and crashed into a car below that was stopped at a red light.

The victim, Angie Lewis, said she was sitting in her car at the light with a friend when the accident occurred.

“I can’t even tell you what happened. I couldn’t at that moment figure out what was happening,” Lewis told WSVN. “All of a sudden, my roof caved in, in the back of the truck. The truck shook, and then I realized a car had come off the 95 on-ramp above us and landed on us.

“I thought maybe a bomb went off, or someone rammed into the stopped cars, and then I thought, ‘Maybe the bridge collapsed.’”

Police said the Mercedes was driven by a juvenile who was indeed trying to flee from officers.

A vehicle involved in a Florida police pursuit ended up with some frightening damage. (WVSN)

“It was chaos. There were parts all over the road. There was the Mercedes in the middle of the road on all four tires,” said Lewis. “It was like a movie, a scene out of a movie, but I was living it.”

Miraculously, no one was injured in the ordeal.

No word on why the driver was trying to get away from police, who only said the suspect was stopped for a traffic violation. The teen was apprehended, they added.

Police arrive at the scene of a crash off I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (WVSN)

As for the truck, Lewis said he is just happy her children were not in the vehicle with her.

“When I think about what could have happened. I didn’t sleep at all last night — my heart was racing, I couldn’t breathe — but we’re here,” she said.