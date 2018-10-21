Menu
Bad Neighbors Read this Next

Poll Reveals Which Cities Have the Most Annoying Neighbors in America
Advertisement
Disturbing Video Shows a Chicago Man Who Cut off His Manhood Running Naked LiveLeak/screenshot

Warning: this article contains information you may consider upsetting.

A disturbing video shows an unidentified man in his 20s on drugs, completely naked and bleeding in the streets of Chicago after he apparently cut off his penis.

RELATED: A police officer responding to a hotel trespassing call found this Instagram model naked and ready for a fight

The uploader of the video suggested that this guy’s drug of choice was acid (LSD), but there is no official statement on the incident to support that. The type of naked, self-harming behavior we see in the video has others suggesting that PCP or a flakka-like drug may have been involved.

There is an uncensored version of this video on the internet that only the thickest skinned among us should consider watching.

A censored version can be seen above.

The naked man was vandalizing cars and and taunting people near Grace Street and Drake Avenue. A quick Google Maps search confirms the location of the incident as Irving Park.

Google Maps

Compare this shot to one from the video.

LiveLeak/screenshot

The crazed, bleeding man charges at responding officers and yells, “Get outta here, bitch,” before being Tased to the ground.

All the while, the people filming the video said it would be a perfect time for police to use deadly force.

RELATED: A Chinese dad super bummed about not having a son took it out on his manhood in the most gruesome way

“Oh my God, bro. Shoot his a**. Shoot that m**********r. This is a time when you shoot people!” the person filming yells.

Police did not use deadly force. It’s not clear what happened after the man was subdued, but we’re guessing a trip to the hospital and jail time will follow.

His condition is not known.

This post was originally published on July 25, 2017.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

More women from out of state travelling to Illinois for abortions

More women from out of state travelling to Illinois for abortions

Michelle Obama’s memoir now has a title and release date

Michelle Obama’s memoir now has a title and release date

Virginia Tech shooting survivor wants to help Florida survivors

Virginia Tech shooting survivor wants to help Florida survivors

Smashing Pumpkins will play United Center this summer, but fans are upset for this reason

Smashing Pumpkins will play United Center this summer, but fans are upset for this reason

Watch: Reported cop killer is cheered by inmates walking through prison

Watch: Reported cop killer is cheered by inmates walking through prison

Stories You Might Like