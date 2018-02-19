Spring training is heating up, and that can only mean one thing — baseball is back, baby!

This year, popular toy maker Funko Pop is getting in on the action with their own 2018 lineup filled with the stars of the 2017 season.





They revealed the lineup at the 2018 New York Toy Fair.

In total, the Funko Pop squad includes eighteen talented players, including Houston’s own 2nd baseman Jose Altuve.

“Turn a double play and collect Robinson Cano, Jose Altuve, Anthony Rizzo, Francisco Lindor, Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Yadier Molina,” Funko Pop wrote in a press release. “Or throw some heat and add Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale, Noah Syndergaard, Max Scherzer and many more to your collection!”

While it’s no surprise that Altuve stole a few hearts at Funko and earned himself a spot in the 2018 bobble-head lineup, it’s a little shocking that the championship Astros didn’t have more representation.

The Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Washington Nationals, and Boston Red Sox are all represented twice.

Altuve’s Funko Pop figure will go on sale in May.

Go Astros!