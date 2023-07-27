Mom Puts Harsh End to Outsiders Fat-Shaming Her Baby

Arianna Schlossberg is a mom from Michigan and can’t believe the type of things she says she’s hearing about her 9-month-old daughter.

Namely, that the girl is overweight. Those Schlossberg indicated strangers are telling her in social media comments and perhaps real life.

So Schlossberg, 30, defender herself and her girl in a TikTok video.

“In [my daughter’s] nine months of being alive, I have had seven women comment negatively about her body,” Schlossberg said. “I’m not talking about the, ‘Oh, look at the cute little chunks.'”

Schlossberg, 30, is a fitness trainer and health coach. She added that one woman in particular told her that her daughter looked too “full.”

“This woman comes in, walks over and looks over at my daughter [who was] sleeping on my husband,” Schlossberg said. “[The woman] takes a second, turns around, looks me dead in the eye and goes, ‘Your daughter is full.’”

That didn’t sit well.

“I go, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know what you’re talking about. She’s perfectly proportioned,’” Schlossberg said.

“My friend, when her [mother-in-law] left, was like, ‘Ooh, mama bear came out. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, no s–t!’ If women — especially moms — have the audacity to say this stuff out loud, in 2023, [about a baby who’s] 9-months-old, what are we doing to our little girls?”

” … It is, I believe, my job to help her feel confident about her body and who she is,” she said.

“I know kids are going to be mean … But moms? I’m sorry, but I freaking expect more from you,” the millennial mama scolded before revealing that her little one’s harshest critics have been women within her age demographic.”