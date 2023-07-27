Trump Hit With New Charges In Jack Smith Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump was hit with three additional criminal charges by the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, and led by Prosecutor Jack Smith.

Videos by Rare

The new charges include one additional charge of ‘willful retention of national defense information’ and two charges of obstruction against Trump and his valet man Walt Nauta.

The Special Counsel has reportedly added Mar-A-Lago head of maintenance Carlos de Oliveira as a defendant onto the case.

Trump issued the following statement via his Truth Social this morning, before the new charges were announced. That Truth Social post reads, “My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country. No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!”

Just yesterday, Trump posted the following statement to his Truth Social, “SO, THEY IMPEACH ME OVER A “PERFECT” PHONE CALL, AND THEY DON’T IMPEACH BIDEN FOR BEING THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES???”

Despite constant attacks from the Biden Justice Department, Trump continues to rise in the polls. Former White House Press Secretary highlighted this fact in an on-air freakout earlier this week. Trump addressed his strong poll numbers, saying, “Just got my best Polls ever in Iowa, a 35 point lead, and yet they put up fraudulent ads talking to people who say they won’t be voting for me. What kind of “stuff” is that. Remember, I got Farmers 28 Billion Dollars from China, made a 50 Billion Dollar Trade Deal with China, saved Ethanol from certain death, terminated America’s worst ever trade deal, NAFTA, and replaced it with America’s BEST EVER TRADE DEAL, USMCA. Nobody else could have done any of these things. Iowa will vote BIG for TRUMP!”

It appears that the political attacks pointed at Trump are only strengthening his popularity among voters. What does that tell you about public faith in government?