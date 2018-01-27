Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria marked the six month milestone of her pregnancy with a very racy picture on Instagram.

“6 months with Baldwinito #4!” she wrote.





She’s wearing a robe, a red bra and no pants.

“I have to remind myself every day how working out and eating well while pregnant will mean that I will have a easier pregnancy, delivery, and recovery. I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility, and tone muscles. I’m also completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby. Through 4 pregnancies, I have found balance and calm—embracing natural changes in my body, yet taking care of myself in a way where these changes are temporary, and once the baby is out, I will find my non pregnant self again. Please talk to me and to each other about your experiences with this, questions, and advice—no negativity—this is a namaste place💛. #WeGotThis2018 (in full disclosure, there is no filter, but I did brighten up the image a bit, since the bathroom in this hotel doesn’t have strong light).”

Hilaria has been married to Alec Baldwin since 2012.

Together they have three children, daughter Carmen and sons Rafael and Leonardo Angel Charles. This coming child will be their fourth.