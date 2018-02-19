Oscar-nominated actress and national treasure Allison Janney flew all the way to U.K. to show off her fake kissing skills on a TV show.





The 58-year-old “I, Tonya” star recently appeared alongside her co-star Margot Robbie on the BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show” to promote the British release of the film, and it’s fair to say that she went the extra mile to sell it.

Movie stars apparently have a special technique for making on-screen kisses look as photogenic as possible.

In the clip below, Janney — who had to lock lips with Meryl Streep in “The Hours” — demonstrates the technique on the show’s perturbed host Graham Norton.

It’s not the first time she’s made out with a fellow celebrity recently.

In November of last year, during her Hollywood Film Awards acceptance speech for her role in “Wonder Wheel,” actress Kate Winslet thanked fellow nominee Janney.

Winslet gushed, “Allison, I know I don’t really know you, but I just want to be you. I do. Or, just stroke you or something. I mean, we could always kiss maybe. Maybe. Oh it’s gonna happen.”

In a surprising move, Janney quickly rushed to the stage and the two exchanged a hug and kiss as the audience cheered.

“Thank you very much. Now I’m a little bit breathless,” Winslet said afterwards.

Kate Winslet is honored with the Hollywood Actress Award for her role in @wonderwheelmov. 🙌 #HollywoodAwards pic.twitter.com/zmPl3il3oT — Hollywood Film Awards (@hollywoodawards) November 6, 2017

RELATED: Kate Winslet had the sweetest reaction as she watched Leonardo DiCaprio accept his first Oscar

Hear ye hear ye, I'm starting a new cult. Those who dedicate their lives to the Kate Winslet/Allison Janney ship say aye! #HollywoodAwards pic.twitter.com/E7GqIKEu3i — Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) November 6, 2017

Things also got pretty steamy at the 2015 Critics’ Choice Television Awards when James Corden took the stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Janney ended up winning the award — and then some.