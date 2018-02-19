17-year-old Susan Maria Mize of Montgomery County was taken into custody following her father’s carjacking for allegedly setting the whole thing up.

According to KPRC, Mize and her father were carjacked at gunpoint Friday night by two teenage males at the intersection of Rayford Road and I-45.





According to police, the two forced Mize’s father to drive them back to his house in order to give them money. Once they reached the house he ran inside, locked the door and contacted the police. At that point, deputies say the carjackers left Susan and took off with the vehicle.

Deputies caught up with the stolen red Nissan near Riley Fuzzel road and gave chase, according to KPRC. Eventually the carjackers ditched the car and took to the woods.

One of them fired their weapon into the woods, which sparked a manhunt that appears to be ongoing, and the other male was caught in the 3500 block of Rayford Road.

Deputies allege Mize knew the two carjackers, and orchestrated the whole thing.

Members of Houston’s photography and modeling community might recognize Mize. She was a regular attendee at Instagram meets-events where models and photographers get together to shoot and network-around the city.

Her profile says she’s signed to Explosion Model Management, though she isn’t listed on their website’s roster of models.

Mize is currently in jail on $75,000 bond, and faces aggravated assault charges.

