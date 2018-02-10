Menu
Shannon Purser Read this Next

Barb from "Stranger Things" just got a special message on her Starbucks cup
Advertisement

Once again, Britney Spears marveled the world with her latest workout video, which puts her incredible flexibility on display.

“Gearing up for summer!!!” Spears captioned the video on Instagram.


Gearing up for summer!!! ⭐️🎀⭐️

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

RELATED: Britney Spears couldn’t be more excited about little sister Jamie Lynn’s second pregnancy

In the video, Spears kills her workout, nailing handstands, yoga poses, squats and a variety of other weight lifting workouts. At one point, the pop star even drops it down into the splits to show off her amazing flexibility. Afterwards she continues to power though the rest of her workout and makes it all look totally effortless. Fans awed over the video.

“I want to be summer ready Britney style!!!” one wrote in the comments. “I can feel my abs burnin.”

Spears celebrated her future of becoming an aunt again after little sister Jaime Lynn announced she was expecting her first child with husband Jamie.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” Jamie Lynn shared on Instagram. “2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY.”

Sister Britney replied on Twitter by saying, “Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!!”

RELATED: Britney Spears has never looked better than in a bikini on a New Year’s vacation

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The Super Bowl Selfie Kid just got the surprise of a lifetime from Ellen DeGeneres

The Super Bowl Selfie Kid just got the surprise of a lifetime from Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen goes on epic Twitter rant about John Legend’s habit of stealing chargers

Chrissy Teigen goes on epic Twitter rant about John Legend’s habit of stealing chargers

A former “Baywatch” babe reveals the reason she almost took her own life

A former “Baywatch” babe reveals the reason she almost took her own life

Actor Brad Pitt was involved in a 3-car accident near his Los Angeles home

Actor Brad Pitt was involved in a 3-car accident near his Los Angeles home

Gillian Anderson bares all in nude photoshoot for PETA billboard

Gillian Anderson bares all in nude photoshoot for PETA billboard

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement