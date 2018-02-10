Once again, Britney Spears marveled the world with her latest workout video, which puts her incredible flexibility on display.

“Gearing up for summer!!!” Spears captioned the video on Instagram.





In the video, Spears kills her workout, nailing handstands, yoga poses, squats and a variety of other weight lifting workouts. At one point, the pop star even drops it down into the splits to show off her amazing flexibility. Afterwards she continues to power though the rest of her workout and makes it all look totally effortless. Fans awed over the video.

“I want to be summer ready Britney style!!!” one wrote in the comments. “I can feel my abs burnin.”

Spears celebrated her future of becoming an aunt again after little sister Jaime Lynn announced she was expecting her first child with husband Jamie.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” Jamie Lynn shared on Instagram. “2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY.”

Sister Britney replied on Twitter by saying, “Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!!”

