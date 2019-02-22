You know how sometimes you go to a store because you’re bored, so you end up looking around for 30 minutes, and then end up picking up a random item, and buying it. Just because, well, you suddenly decide you need it even though you really don’t?

Welcome to my world. I never knew I needed Golden Girls action figures until I saw them roaming around online. The action figures were unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, surprising fans from all over the world. I mean, can you believe it? These four sweet old ladies are now action figures! Talk about dreams come true. Is there anything Betty White can’t do?

In case you don’t know who the Golden Girls are, allow me to explain. The Golden Girls was a popular 80’s television show about Blanche Devereaux, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, and Sophia Petrillo — four retirees in Miami, Florida. It followed their day to day lives and mishaps. The show was full of ridiculous conversations and had amazing scenarios that pretty much only ’80s babies understood.

Nevertheless, it’s safe to say the show inspired people to cherish friendship and family. The classic TV comedy series ran from 1985 to 1992 and won several awards including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series twice. The show also won three Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Now that the action figure set is here, it’s like a whole door of action figure collectibles has opened up, and now I NEED to get those action figures. Each figure stands no more than 8 inches and comes in a window display box. The entire National Entertainment Collectibles Association (Neca) collection, which features the action figure 4-pack, cost $155.95, but you can buy each doll separately for $27.99. These amazing look figures won’t be available until early 2019, but you can pre-order them ahead of time on Amazon with just one click away!

Good old Amazon, don’t you just love them? Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia are ready for you to take them out on a spin, dressed in fabric clothing, perfect for an afternoon full of gossip and wonder. Who said action figure forms were only supposed to be Marvel characters, huh?

But wait, there’s more! Do you need a little more Golden Girls in your life? Well, Amazon has your back (again) because the beloved characters are also board games! Yes, gather your friends around for game night, put the phones down and enjoy a good old fashion game of Clue: Golden Girls! Now, this clue is a little bit different from the rest, because honestly, the idea of one of these wonderful women killing someone is too much!

So what is the motive of the game? Well, there is nothing better than talking through and solving who ate the last piece of cake! The hilarious twist on the classic game tasks player with solving who ate le last piece of cheesecake by finding what they left as evidence and figuring out where they ate it. How amazing is that!? Click here to order!

Now you know that’s not the end of it, right? Not only is there a CLUE board game, but a Monopoly one as well! Yes, the unique board game (which has the most amazing color I have seen), reflect the classic TV series with a small twist! You can sell, buy, or trade iconic location from the show.

Go ahead and go on that shopping spree, pay your income tax, and collect your $200 salary as you move around the board. The game includes iconic Golden Girls tokens to travel along the game board. You can buy it on Amazon for only $39.95, and if you order it now, you can get free shipping during the holidays!

Warning, if you’re anything like me, you might want to play this with people you know very well because it can get really competitive! But, don’t you just love the nostalgic feel of your favorite characters still making their rounds this day and age? I do! Be right back, ordering everything and anything involving the Golden Girls.

This post was originally published on July 25, 2018.