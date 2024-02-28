Son Of Actor Gary Sinese Dies After Cancer Battle

The son of actor Gary Sinese has died following a battle with a rare form of cancer. McCanna Anthony “Mac” Sinise was 33.

Days after being taken to an emergency room on Dec. 30, McCanna “was smiling and filled with joy when he would hear (hospital staff) sharing how moved they were by the music” on his YouTube channel, per a heartfelt obituary authored by Gary Sinise on his foundation’s website. “But the days got tougher, and on January 5th, with the family all around him, he let go. His battle with Chordoma was over and he was at peace.”

One in 1 million people are diagnosed with chordoma each year, according to the National Cancer Institute. It is described as a slow-growing cancer of tissue inside the spine.

“Our story is not unique,” Gary Sinise wrote. “No one escapes cancer. It affects us all, as every one of us in this life knows someone, personally or otherwise, who has faced this awful disease.”

Mac Sinese battled cancer for five years, his father added.

“Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can,” the elder Sinise wrote in the tribute. “As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one. We’ve all experienced it in some way. Over the years I have met so many families of our fallen heroes. It’s heartbreaking, and it’s just damn hard.

“While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it. He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying.”

“I am so blessed, fortunate, and proud to be his dad.”

Gary Sinise concluded by writing, “We were blessed to have you in our lives as son, brother, and friend…and we will miss you and love you for eternity.”

Along with Mac, Gary Sinise is the father to two other children, daughters Sophie and Ella.