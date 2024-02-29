Singer Cat Janice Dead At 31

American singer and songwriter Cat Janice has died following a battle with cancer. She was 31.

Videos by Rare

Janice, born Catherine Janice Ispen, is most widely known for her hit Dance You Outta My Head, which went viral on social media. The song was dedicated to her young son.

She has more material that will be released soon, her brother said in an Instagram post.

“We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months,” a family statement read. “Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you.”

Per NBC News:

Janice’s song “Dance You Outta My Head,” which was released Jan. 19, reached No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 and made its way into the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. On Spotify, the song has been streamed more than 12.8 million times worldwide. The outpouring of support began when she teased the song in a TikTok video in early January, in which she shared the news that, after a hard fight, “cancer has won.” She asked viewers to pre-save her final song, announcing that all proceeds from it would go to her 7-year-old son. “I’m crawling to my radiation so I can buy myself some time so I can see this song released,” she wrote in another TikTok update days before the release. “I changed all the rights of my songs to my son so I can leave him behind something. I don’t have much.” “Dance You Outta My Head” became the soundtrack to nearly 200,000 videos on TikTok as internet users shared dance videos set to the catchy pop tune. Influencers such as Charli D’Amelio also used the sound, asking their audiences to stream the song.