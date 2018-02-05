Jennifer Lopez learned that time really flies by when you are having fun, because her milestone one-year anniversary with Alex Rodriguez nearly slipped her mind over the weekend.





Lopez, who performed at the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert as part of the pre-big game festivities, took a moment to dedicate one of her songs to her man during the show.

According to E! News, Lopez dedicated her rendition of “Us” to Rodriguez, saying, “We’ve been together for one year today. I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song’s for you. I love you.”

She later opened up about the impromptu shout-out telling the publication, “It was our little anniversary, so it was a special night. I kept thinking, ‘Oh, God, February 3! That’s our day. Oh, my God! It’s been a year.’ It was more spontaneous than anything else. It wasn’t too planned. I thought about it, and I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll do it; maybe I won’t.'”

Ahead of the big anniversary, Rodriguez posted a little Instagram tribute to Lopez.

“This is for every woman who works till 1 am to get it right, who has the grit to get up when it’s not, and who shows the world what it means to give all you have. Congratulations on @guess, crush it on @nbcworldofdance and slay it on Super Saturday. #WomanPower #Inspiring#Empowering,” he wrote alongside the selfie of the two together.

Rumors about a possible engagement have been swirling for months and especially came to a head when the two spent their first holiday season together. At the time, it was rumored that Rodriguez was planning to pop the question around Christmas.

“They are very happy that all the kids get along and have accepted their new family,” a source said to PEOPLE at the time. “Jennifer feels Alex is her true soulmate and can’t believe how happy she is with him.”

The source added, “There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk.”

Neither Lopez or Rodriguez have openly commented about a possible walk down the aisle.