Things almost ended in tragedy for famous actress Julie Andrews on the set of Mary Poppins. On a Monday night, Andrews appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revealed that she was almost killed while filming a risky stunt.

It was during the iconic umbrella scene when the actress actually almost fell to her death in an accidental tragedy. “There was a very dangerous day right at the end of filming when I was in this excruciatingly painful harness. And I was hanging around up there for the longest time with the umbrella. I thought I felt the wire leave and drop about six inches. I was nervous and very tired,” the Sound of Music star said.

“So, I called down and I said, ‘Excuse me, when you do let me down, could you let me down really gently, because I felt myself slip and I just don’t feel too safe up here,'” she said. ““I plummeted to the stage. I did. And there was an awful silence for a minute and I did let fly with a few Anglo-Saxon four-letter words, I have to admit.”

We guess the near-death experience was worth it. She did win an Oscar and a few Academy Awards for the film. And in 2018, Emily Blunt had the honor of playing the famous beloved character with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dick Van Dyke in the new Disney reboot, Mary Poppins Returns.

Julie Andrews really is a true Hollywood icon. She always plays the best roles in some of the most classically timeless films, and not many can compare. There aren’t many people older than an 80-year-old who get to say they’ve been a part of some of the best movies of all time. I would say someone give this woman an award, but she’s already won all of them.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2017.