Justin Theroux broke his social media silence over the weekend for the first time since announcing his separation from actress Jennifer Aniston.

On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of himself snuggling with a couple of puppies at the Austin Pets Alive shelter in Austin, Texas.





“Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive. I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats. I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull,” he wrote. “Thes two aren’t yet ready to go, but when they are go get em… Oh! And hey Houston! You have a Pets Alive no kill shelter there too!”

In mid-February, Theroux and Aniston released a joint statement confirming that they were ending their two year marriage.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the Feb. 15 statement read. “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The former couple has not yet announced what led to the split, but a source recently dished to Us Weekly, claiming that Theroux once found notes written by ex-husband Brad Pit in Aniston’s possessions.

“He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written,” a source told the magazine. “Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’”

The source continued, “Jen assured him they weren’t a big deal, but Justin wasn’t thrilled … Justin had moments of insecurity like that.”