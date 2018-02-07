Lisa Rinna is one hot mama.

The 54-year-old costar of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her time on “Days of Our Lives.” In a duo of racy photos, Rinna donned nothing more than her signature pout, a pair of hoop earrings and a bed sheet. She captioned one of the snaps, “Now. DAYS. Meet. RHOBH.” As it turns out, Rinna’s small screen worlds are colliding, because the mom of two is returning to the NBC series that launched her career.





RELATED: Actress and “Real Housewife” Lisa Rinna strips down to a teenie weenie bikini in a racy Instagram post

Entertainment Weekly reported in early September that the “Melrose Place” alum would be reprising her role as Billie Reed in early 2018. Rinna played the character — who began the show as a songstress with drug habit — from 1992 until 1995 and also made two returns to the role in 2002 and 2012. Rinna reportedly began taping her episodes in September, and it looks like her big return may be happening very soon.

Now. DAYS. Meet. RHOBH. A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Feb 6, 2018 at 5:57pm PST

One fan responded to the racy photos by commenting, “Oh. Dear god. That blow out. In. Love.”

“[Billie] was my girl crush!” added another. It’s clear from the many comments cheering Rinna’s return to the series that she’s been missed on soap operas.

Rinna — who shares daughters Delilah Belle, 19, and Amelia Gray, 16, with husband and actor Harry Hamlin, 66 — recently dropped jaws when she discovered that she’d inadvertently taught her kids about the birds and the bees on an episode of her reality series.

“I know about you watching porn,” Delilah told her mom and her co-star Erika Giradi. “I’m not gonna lie, but your sex book, like, taught me.”

The book in question was her 2009 book “Rinnavation: Getting Your Best Life Ever” in which she detailed some particularly raunchy passages.

“I never thought in a million years that my own children would read the book,” Lisa admitted during her confessional segment.

RELATED: Sad news for “The Young and the Restless” lovers — a fan favorite is saying goodbye

Delilah continued her wild revelations, confirming that her mother’s book was one giant collection of TMI.

“I was, like 12, when I saw this,” she said. “It literally teaches you to give head.”

Amelia agreed, adding, “Very precisely.”

Rinna attempted to diffuse the situation, joking, “If you’re gonna learn, you better learn it right.”

“I don’t know if I wanted to learn it from you!” proclaimed the 19-year-old before breaking into laughter.

“Am I a perfect mother? No. Do I worry that I haven’t given them enough? Of course I do,” Rinna added to cameras. “Our job as parents is to give our kids the tools, so they go out in that world and conquer it.”

As “Rinnavation,” — the TV personality also co-wrote “The Big, Fun, Sexy Sex Book.” — is a New York Times best-seller, someone somewhere is definitely conquering something.