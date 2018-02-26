Menu
Six is going to be sweet for adorable Swedish Princess Estelle.

The sweet daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel celebrated her sixth birthday this past Friday, and the family celebrated by releasing new photos of Estelle and her perfectly pink birthday cake.


A fan site devoted to the princess also shared a side-by-side photo of a 2-year-old Estelle alongside a 6-year-old Estelle and while she is all grown up now, her taste in cake was something that hasn’t changed through the years.

Estelle's 2nd birthday 2014 and 6th birthday 2018🎉😍💝 It's the same birthday cake which is called Estelle-tårtan (Estelle cake)🎂 The cake is filled with raspberry yoghurt mousse, vanilla cream, fresh raspberries and covered with meringues and pink marzipan💕🍰 Estelle is also wearing a similar outfit🎀 ~ Estelles andra födelsedag 2014 och sjätte födelsedag 2018🎉😍💝 Det är samma födelsedagstårta som heter Estelle-tårtan🎂 Tårtan är fylld med hallonyoghurtmousse, vaniljkräm, färska hallon och täckt med maräng och rosa marsipan💕🍰 Estelle har också en liknande klädsel🎀 #PrincessEstelle #PrinsessanEstelle #swedishroyalfamily #swedishroyals #kungafamiljen #birthdaygirl #royalbirthday

A post shared by H.K.H. Prinsessan Estelle (@princessestelleofsweden) on

According to PEOPLE, the little princess recently posed for a generational photo with her mother and grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf.

She’s growing up so fast!

