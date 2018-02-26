Six is going to be sweet for adorable Swedish Princess Estelle.
The sweet daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel celebrated her sixth birthday this past Friday, and the family celebrated by releasing new photos of Estelle and her perfectly pink birthday cake.
New photo of Estelle for her 6th birthday today. Happy birthday, Estelle!
New photo of Estelle and her little brother Oscar for her 6th birthday today. Happy birthday, Estelle!
A fan site devoted to the princess also shared a side-by-side photo of a 2-year-old Estelle alongside a 6-year-old Estelle and while she is all grown up now, her taste in cake was something that hasn’t changed through the years.
Estelle's 2nd birthday 2014 and 6th birthday 2018. It's the same birthday cake which is called Estelle-tårtan (Estelle cake). The cake is filled with raspberry yoghurt mousse, vanilla cream, fresh raspberries and covered with meringues and pink marzipan. Estelle is also wearing a similar outfit.
According to PEOPLE, the little princess recently posed for a generational photo with her mother and grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf.
New official photo of Estelle and her grandpa King Carl Gustaf and mama Crown Princess Victoria. The photo was taken on December 10, 2017.
She’s growing up so fast!