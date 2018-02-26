Six is going to be sweet for adorable Swedish Princess Estelle.

The sweet daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel celebrated her sixth birthday this past Friday, and the family celebrated by releasing new photos of Estelle and her perfectly pink birthday cake.





A fan site devoted to the princess also shared a side-by-side photo of a 2-year-old Estelle alongside a 6-year-old Estelle and while she is all grown up now, her taste in cake was something that hasn’t changed through the years.

According to PEOPLE, the little princess recently posed for a generational photo with her mother and grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf.

She’s growing up so fast!