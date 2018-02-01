Mama June Shannon isn’t impressed with anything her daughter’s fiancé has to offer.

In a new sneak peek of “Mama June: From Not To Hot,” Shannon loses it talking about Josh Efird, her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s fiancé. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Ella Grace Efird, in December, but ahead of the baby girl’s birth, Efird felt Shannon’s wrath in a showdown filmed for the series.





“What happened to you and Pumpkin?” Shannon said, waiting on the staircase of her home, waiting for Efird to arrive. “Pumpkin is fucking pregnant. This is not what I envisioned for her at 17. And what plans do you have? Do you have any idea how much it takes to raise a baby? Coming home after working 9 to 5 eating fucking [Ramen] noodles and mac and cheese for the next 18 years. Are you ready for that?!”

Efird couldn’t take it and burst into laughter, which Shannon didn’t take lightly.

“How do you plan on providing for Pumpkin and the baby?” Shannon asked.

After much deliberation, he answered, “Go to work. Come home. Pay bills.”

In a confessional, Shannon talked about her own experience as a teen mother.

“I had my first child when I was 15, and raising a child on your own is hard, having a job and everything else,” she said. “I just don’t want that for Pumpkin.”

In another sneak peek from the show from E! News, Shannon voiced her frustrations about the situation and worried about Efird’s ability to pay for the child’s needs.

“Josh gets on my ever-loving, last fucking, damn nerve,” she said in the clip. “I told him he needs to get a better job if he’s going to support my grandchild. Every time he thinks that I let my guard down, I’ll be there saying, ‘Boom, motherfucker.'”

In the clip, Shannon vents to her boyfriend, Geno, who tries to be supportive and comfort her.

“Pumpkin knows ain’t none of my babies’ daddies stuck around,” she said. “But I don’t want the same thing to happen to her. She is 17, still in high school, supposed to be graduating this year, and now she’s having a child.”

June continued, questioning the couple’s financial abilities.

“Pumpkin doesn’t understand bills. Like, she’s always coming [to me saying], ‘Hey, I need $100. Hey, I need gas.'” she said. “But if Josh thinks I’m always going to be him and Pumpkin’s safety net, they got another damn thing coming.”

In the end, Shannon threw down a gauntlet when she said that while she will always be there for Pumpkin, “Josh, he needs to shape up or ship out.”

“Mama June: From Not to Hot” airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WEtv.