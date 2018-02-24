More than two months after “Real Housewife of New York” Luann de Lesseps was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person, she’s opening up about the dramatic night.





“Obviously it was a really bad night for me and something I am not proud of,” she said in a recent interview. “I can’t avoid the whole story of what happened to me in Palm Beach. I’m trying to keep it light while also taking it seriously.”

RELATED: “Real Housewife of New York” has a doozy of an excuse for allegedly battering a cop while drunk on Christmas Eve

“Craaaazy for thinking I could get out of those handcuffs,” she added.

In the early hours of Christmas Eve, the 52 year old was arrested and taken into custody on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person after she reportedly slammed a door and kicked a police officer. Prior to her arrest, she allegedly told people around her, “I’m going to kill you all.” She was later released from jail and was due to appear in court the following month.

According to a police report released later on, de Lesseps and a male companion wandered into a random hotel room while a maid was completing turn-down service. A security guard reportedly discovered the pair in bed and instructed them to leave the room, calling for help after “multiple attempts to get both subjects to leave over a five minute period” were unsuccessful.

Two police officers soon arrived at the room to find de Lesseps inside with her longtime friend Julie Olson, both of whom “appeared to be highly intoxicated,” the report alleged. While Olson quickly complied with the officers’ orders to leave the room, her reality TV star friend wasn’t so easy to deal with. De Lesseps reportedly locked herself in the bathroom and refused to exit. When an officer attempted to unlock the bathroom door with a key, the “Real Housewife” allegedly opened the door, shoved the officer in the chest with her palm and slammed the door in his face, “striking him in the forehead.” Once she was in the back of the police cruiser, she dug reportedly herself an even bigger hole by slipping out of her handcuffs and attempting to escape.

RELATED: New details on “RHONY” star’s drunken hotel bedroom affair show what led to her arrest

“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions,” de Lesseps told E! News in a statement immediately following the incident. “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018.”