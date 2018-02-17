Over a year after her viral leaping video, Britney Spears decided to recreate the picture in order to see if she could break her own personal leaping record — and she totally nailed it.





“I posted my leap over a year ago and had to see if I could go higher… well… I did!!!” the proud pop star shared a photo on Instagram of her leaping for joy in front of a water fountain. “But I really should take a ballet class.”

Spears previously showed off her incredible leaping skills in September 2016 when she shared a similar photo showing her leaping slightly lower than the new picture.

RELATED: Britney Spears wows us again with yet another video proving her incredible flexibility

“Kinda bored today and wanted to see if I could still do a leap…” she captioned it at the time. “It’s not perfect but not too shabby either.”

The multi-talented Spears frequently blesses her Instagram followers with photos and videos proving her amazing flexibility and fitness. Most recently, she shared an impressive video of her pirouetting in her living room, writing, “Who doesn’t love to twirl all day??”

RELATED: Britney Spears has never looked better than in a bikini on a New Year’s vacation