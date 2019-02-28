What’s your go-to sauce at Chick-Fil-A? Barbecue? Honey mustard? Buffalo? Are you a purist like me who goes for the Chick-Fil-A sauce? (Though I dabble in Buffalo and ranch — they need a bleu cheese, though.) Do you use one sauce for your nugz and tendies and another for your waffle fries?

It doesn’t matter. As it turns out, we’ve likely been missing out on the most glorious Chick-Fil-A sauce of all. A sauce that can be offered at any store but only actually is if the store believes there will be a “demand” for it. As if every CFA loving human being on the planet wouldn’t start freebasing and butt chugging this sauce as soon as they got their hands on it. This sauce should be everywhere. This sauce should be our new currency.

We are introducing Chick-fil-A Cheese Sauce! For just .99¢, add a delicious dip to any Chicken Meal or Waffle Fry. pic.twitter.com/wTeGrsA3I5 — Chick-fil-A N Monroe (@CFA_NMS) January 10, 2018

The sauce I speak of, which is offered only at some Chick-Fil-A restaurants but could be offered at any of them, is Chick-Fil-A’s Cheese Sauce.

Why is this not everywhere already? Between this and spicy nugz and tendies not being offered on their menu, it’s fair to wonder if Chick-Fil-A might get off on withholding what its customers crave most. All I want is to dip a spicy tender in cheese, you bastards!

According to Chick-Fil-A, the cheesy sauce is currently available at 436 stores, though that number will undoubtedly be growing soon. The cheese sauce isn’t free like their other sauces but… who the hell cares? It’s saucy cheese. That’s worth a buck. You can find out if it’s at your store by checking on the Chick-Fil-A app. If your store doesn’t have the cheese sauce may I humbly recommend calling your local restaurant twenty or so times over the course of a day, from a blocked number, and, in as many different voices as you can do, ask for the cheese sauce. That’ll send a message to management. That message? The people want some damn cheese.