Researchers from the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine in USC’s Zilkha Neurogenetic Institute have made a big discovery in the quest to cure Alzheimer’s and dementia. If you think or know that you’re genetically inclined to develop either start chugging green tea and going to town on carrots like you’re a damn rabbit because both foods contain compounds that have been found to literally reverse Alzheimer’s-like symptoms (in mice, so far).

Tomatoes, rice, wheat, and oats also contain the same Alzheimer’s fighting compound that carrots do, so if any juice bars are reading this, please start cooking up a recipe for a “Remember Your Children’s Names” smoothie. It needs equal parts green tea, tomato juice, carrot juice, and whatever fruit will best mask the flavor of all that awful veggie juice. Raspberry?

The dementia destroying compound in green tea is known as EGCG, or epigallocatechin-3-gallate, while carrots and the other veggies contain ferulic acid. Researchers who worked on the study also say that taking the dietary steps necessary to fight Alzheimer’s isn’t something that is going to require waiting and refinement. People can start eating this stuff now and likely see positive results (to what degree they can’t say).

