100,000 Pounds of JBS USA Ground Beef Recalled for E. Coli Contamination
That’s right. If you don’t have the patience to make a traditional lava cake, you can whip one up in the microwave in almost no time. (But if you do want to make it the old-fashioned way, here’s our favorite recipe for molten chocolate cake.)

This recipe from The Yummy Life uses a brownie mix for maximum easiness. The fudgy center is thanks to a Dove Promises chocolate candy. See? Insanely simple.

You will need:

  • Brownie mix + additional ingredients (usually oil and eggs)
  • 1 extra egg
  • Dove Dark Chocolate Promises

You’ll also need custard cups or ramekins.

Top your finished cakes with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Recipe creator Monica says a “family size” box of Pillsbury brownie mix made 8 lava cakes.

Get the full recipe here.

Watch: 5 Autumn Flavors Way Better Than Pumpkin

Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare.
