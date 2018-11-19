Menu
cheese health benefits

Sprinkle on another handful of mozzarella on your pizza and grab a bite of sharp cheddar, a new study published in The Lancet, claims that eating cheese reduces your risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease. Now that’s something we like to hear.

Researchers from McMaster University in Canada looked at the dietary habits of over 130,000 people from 21 different countries between the ages of 35 and 70. After analyzing their data, the researchers placed the people into two distinct groups: reduced-fat dairy and full-fat dairy.

The study concluded that eating more than two servings of cheese per day was in line with seeing a major decrease in the risk of a stroke and a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease. They also saw that dairy products itself played a part in the study, noting that milk of yogurt would be beneficial to your health as well.

And that’s not where the health benefits end. Take a look at these other benefits cheese is said to have as well.

Help You Lose Weight

Certain cheeses like Gruyère, blue, and Gouda, Parmesan, and cheddar contain a substance called butyrate, which may help boost one’s metabolism. When eating cheese, the bacteria in our gut also influence our stomachs to make more butyrate, making it even better to eat cheese.

It May Prevent Cancer

One study found that butyrate, the substance we mentioned before, can help prevent colon cancer by nourishing the cells of the colon.

It Helps Build Muscles

It’s no surprise that cheese is packed full of protein and calcium. If you are looking to gain some muscle mass try eating a spoonful of ricotta cheese, which is one of the best sources of whey protein.

So add an extra slice of American cheese on your burger next time or snack on some Swiss and crackers.

Watch: White Queso: Liquid Gold

