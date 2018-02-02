How many times have you gone to Olive Garden just because of the bread sticks? Don’t worry, we understand.
Lucky for you, we’ve found the perfect copycat recipe. Now you can make them at home whenever you want. How great is that?
Imagine having the fluffy, buttery goodness any day of the week.
Here’s what you’ll need:
1 cup warm water
3 tablespoons oil
1½ teaspoons salt
2 tablespoons sugar
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon garlic
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon yeast
2 tablespoons melted butter
coarse salt for garnish
Find the full recipe on Frugal Family Home.