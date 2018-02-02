Menu
carrot cake Read this Next

This may be the most eye-popping, mouthwatering, "to die for" carrot cake ever
Advertisement

How many times have you gone to Olive Garden just because of the bread sticks? Don’t worry, we understand.

Lucky for you, we’ve found the perfect copycat recipe. Now you can make them at home whenever you want. How great is that?


RELATED: Make a healthier version of Olive Garden’s Zuppa Toscana in your slow cooker

Imagine having the fluffy, buttery goodness any day of the week.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 cup warm water
3 tablespoons oil
1½ teaspoons salt
2 tablespoons sugar
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon garlic
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon yeast
2 tablespoons melted butter
coarse salt for garnish

Find the full recipe on Frugal Family Home.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Let’s Learn to Make | This is the best honey-sriracha fried chicken sandwich ever

Let’s Learn to Make | This is the best honey-sriracha fried chicken sandwich ever

Let’s Learn to Make: Become a breakfast MVP with this wonderful maple pecan French toast bake

Let’s Learn to Make: Become a breakfast MVP with this wonderful maple pecan French toast bake

Let’s Learn to Make | These zucchini hash browns are nothing short of heavenly

Let’s Learn to Make | These zucchini hash browns are nothing short of heavenly

Sausage, cheese, ranch dressing and wonton wrappers come together to form Tyson’s perfect Super Bowl snack

Sausage, cheese, ranch dressing and wonton wrappers come together to form Tyson’s perfect Super Bowl snack

A homeless chef who looks like Tom Cruise (really) gave Tyson this incredible chili recipe

A homeless chef who looks like Tom Cruise (really) gave Tyson this incredible chili recipe

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement