Ryan Gosling Makes Debut on Billboard Charts With ‘I’m Just Ken’

Actor Ryan Gosling has become a hit for more than just his role portraying Ken — or at least one them — in the summer blockbuster Barbie movie.

He’s now also a hit-maker on the pop charts.

It’s true, as Gosling’s song from the soundtrack, I’m Just Ken, has made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, checking in at No. 87 this week.

Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ is climbing the music charts. (YouTube)

For Gosling, 42, that’s a first.

The ballad, of course, is in the movie and on the soundtrack, known as Barbie: The Album. Along with hitting the Hot 100, Gosling’s tune has reached No. 4 on the Hot Rock Songs chart, as well as No. 5 on the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs and No. 39 on the Digital Song Sales charts.

Gosling, as Ken, sings that it “doesn’t matter what I seem to do, I’m always No. 2. … Cuz I’m just Ken. Anywhere else I’d be a 10.”

Perhaps. But congrats, Ken. Right now, you’re actually No. 87 on an iconic chart.

“I’ll see you on the Malibu Beach!” Ken shouts in the movie, and hey, it’s hard to argue with that type of determination as I’m Just Ken climbs the charts.

The movie stars Margot Robbie in the lead role, and for the record, the album sits at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Ryan Gosling as the down-on-his-luck Ken attempts to kiss Barbie, played by Margot Robbie. (YouTube)

Per ET Canada: “Gosling’s Ken has a pivotal scene in the film, as he sings the ballad about being second place to Barbie in their world and in the real world. The big performance sees Ken singing as he shows off the many sides he believes he has to offer — other than just Ken.”