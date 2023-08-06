Superior Court Judge Arrested After Wife Fatally Shot in California Home

An Orange County Superior Court judge has been arrested after his wife was found dead at their Anaheim Hills home, about an hour south of Los Angeles.

Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, was arrested following a report of gunfire at the house, located on Canyon Vista Drive. Police arrived to find Ferguson’s wife, 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson, dead from at least one gunshot wound.

The couple’s son, believed to be in his 20s, was said to be home at the time of the shooting and was questioned by police, KTLA reported. A neighbor told reporters saw Ferguson in handcuffs as he was escorted from the house by police. A booking photo released by the Anaheim police confirmed Ferguson’s arrest.

The Anaheim Hills home where Judge Jeffrey Ferguson’s wife was found with fatal gunshot wounds. (KTLA)

The Fergusons reportedly lived in the home for more than 20 years.

“The judge was nice to me,” the neighbor told reporters. “I just knew him as the judge.”

Authorities said the case is still being investigated and can’t provide further information at this time.

“Our thoughts go to the family. We all pray for their comfort during this trying time,” Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez said in a statement through the court. “Although no case has been filed with our Court, when appropriate we will take all necessary steps to ensure full compliance with our legal and ethical obligations.”

Ferguson has served as Orange County Superior Court Judge for eight years. He is currently being held at being held at Anaheim City Jail on $1 million bail, KTLA noted.