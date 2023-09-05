14-Year-Old Dead After Participating In ‘One Chip Challenge’

A 14-year-old Massachusetts boy has died after eating an extremely spicy potato chip as part of viral “challenge” on social media, his family said.

It is believed Harris Walobah died as a result of complications from eating the chip. The One Chip Challenge has become popular among teens on the Internet lately.

He was a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester. School district superintendent Rachel Monárrez called Walobah “a rising star” in a statement.

His official cause of death has not been confirmed.

Per NBC San Diego: “The One Chip Challenge is a social media challenge that involves eating purportedly the spiciest tortilla chip in the world, then waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking something for relief. The chip, made by Paqui, comes in a coffin container and has a warning that it should be kept away from children, is only for adults to eat, and shouldn’t be eaten by anyone who’s sensitive to spicy food or with an allergen.”

A photo of a chip from the One Chip Challenge and its packaging. Some children reportedly have vomited after participating in the challenge. (Getty)

Wolobah’s mother, Lois Walobah, told NBC 10 in Boston that she was called to the school on Friday and her son told her he was given the chip by a classmate, resulting in a bad stomach ache. He returned home, only to pass out before heading back to the school for basketball tryouts, she said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital shortly after that and died.

“A Worcester police spokesperson confirmed the agency was investigating the teenager’s death but didn’t say whether the investigation was focused on any potential criminal activity,” NBC San Diego wrote.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that we lost a rising star, Harris Wolobah, who was a sophomore scholar at Doherty Memorial High School. As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers,” Monarrez said in her statement. “My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.”