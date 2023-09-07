Biden Secretary Of State Claims He’s A ‘Purist’ At McDonalds With Ukraine Official (Video)

There is a lot to unpack here in this priceless minute of conversation between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

RNC Research provided a video showing Antony Blinkin and Dmytro Kubela attempting to get down to the nitty gritty over a medium fry in Kyiv.

As the video begins, the viewer is taken back to a time when they first stepped onto a college campus, or at their first job. Chances are you didn’t know anyone very well and were grasping for topics to relate on. However your experience went, our Secretary of State’s was likely much more awkward.

Before Antony put the first, crispy, golden, McDonald’s fry into his mouth, Dmytro questioned him: “…order any ketchup?” seemingly displeased at Antony’s lack of sauce. Not wanting to admit he forgot to order the ketchup, Antony made the bold claim: “No, no, I’m a purist.” Thankfully he clarified: “No ketchup…”

Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken has a high-level meeting with the Ukrainian foreign affairs minister at McDonald's in Kyiv:



"Where I used to live in Washington, we had a McDonald's around the corner — very good breakfast sandwich."

Clearly more of a Chick-fil-A guy, Dmytro was wondering why Antony brought him to the McDonalds, so he had to come up with an excuse. Dmytro said: “I cannot eat this because of my doctor advice but ah…” then he was cut off by Antony who was just trying to fit in as he eagerly said: “Same.”

Then Dmytro finished, realizing Antony was not going to pick up on the hint: “But I think a cheap meal is something she will forgive me with you.” Antony responded thoughtfully: “Once at least.”

With no burger or meal in sight, the two chatted on seamlessly: “We had eh, where I used to live in Washington, we had a McDonalds around the corner- very good breakfast sandwich, very good,” said Antony believing that Dmytro had never experienced the American cuisine, despite actively eating at one located in Kyiv.

Thinking to himself: “cool story bro,” Dmytro took his turn at a thrilling McDonalds story. Dmyrto explained: “When I was student, my best hangover was…” Antony interrupted, clarifying: “I’m sure that was a rare, very rare.” Chuckling, Dmytro added: “Very rare, of course.”

Dmytro completed his tale saying: “But I would go to McDonalds and buy double cheeseburger, big Coke, and that would be my hangover breakfast.” Realizing he was out of his league, Antony gave up on trying his relatability tactic and went back to his ‘purist’ stance saying: “That never happened to me, so.”

Well, at least it is clear that billions of American tax dollars are going to good use in Ukraine under Antony Blinken and the Biden Administration.

