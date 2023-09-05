Biden Randomly Bolts Out Of Room In The Middle of Medal Of Honor Ceremony (Video)

President Joe Biden held a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House this afternoon. The ceremony was held to present Captain Larry L. Taylor with the prestigious medal.

The presentation ceremony came to an abrupt end when President Joe Biden unexplainably bolted from the room, racing towards the door and making his exit in the middle of the ceremony. See a clip of Joe Biden running out of the room below…

Biden abruptly walks out of the Medal of Honor ceremony, even before the closing benediction pic.twitter.com/Ck0i8EIf8Q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2023

What happened? Why did Biden run out of the room? Why would he be so incredibly disrespectful to our Military?

During a prayer reading at the Medal of Honor ceremony today, President Joe Biden could be seen struggling to remove his mask. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden removes his mask during the prayer at the Medal of Honor ceremony pic.twitter.com/TyxxLEsgik — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2023

This President appears to be completely lost! Biden barely makes appearances in public anymore, and when he does, America seems to always be subjected to total embarrassment.

Why does Congress refuse to address Biden’s health? This has reached a point of absurdity.