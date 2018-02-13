Do you think you have what it takes to be an astronaut? They’re some of the most accomplished people on the planet (and in the galaxy). As of November 2013, fewer than 550 people have gone into space.





Here are some high-flying facts about astronauts.

It takes years and years of training to become an astronaut. The physical training alone lasts two years. It’s followed by mission training, flight assignments, classroom boot camp, and water training.

A spacesuit weighs about 280 pounds, but that doesn’t matter, because it’s technically weightless in space.

Astronauts are allotted less than three pounds of mostly processed food a day. Here’s hoping they don’t get too hungry!

And what about hygiene? Obviously, some adaptations must be made for space. For example, astronauts can only use “rinseless” shampoos.