Menu
R Ducore 2 Read this Next

Her tipsy tirade on a flight drove a doctor to say "I’m not sitting next to that psychotic"
Advertisement

Do you think you have what it takes to be an astronaut? They’re some of the most accomplished people on the planet (and in the galaxy). As of November 2013, fewer than 550 people have gone into space.


Here are some high-flying facts about astronauts.

RELATED: Astronaut Scott Kelly shares breathtaking photo from space of Lake Michigan

It takes years and years of training to become an astronaut. The physical training alone lasts two years. It’s followed by mission training, flight assignments, classroom boot camp, and water training.

A spacesuit weighs about 280 pounds, but that doesn’t matter, because it’s technically weightless in space.

Astronauts are allotted less than three pounds of mostly processed food a day. Here’s hoping they don’t get too hungry!

And what about hygiene? Obviously, some adaptations must be made for space. For example, astronauts can only use “rinseless” shampoos.

Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

“Fox & Friends” took an unexpected shot at the White House: “You got burned”

“Fox & Friends” took an unexpected shot at the White House: “You got burned”

A U.S. Olympian managed to make history despite some classic teen antics

A U.S. Olympian managed to make history despite some classic teen antics

Her tipsy tirade on a flight drove a doctor to say “I’m not sitting next to that psychotic”

Her tipsy tirade on a flight drove a doctor to say “I’m not sitting next to that psychotic”

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement