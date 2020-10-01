A 7-Eleven clerk in Long Island, New York has been charged with manslaughter for killing a shoplifter with a box cutter after following the alleged thief out of the store with the knife.

Surveillance footage showed that 29-year-old Conroy Jarman first confronted the alleged thief, 31-year-old Raquan Jackson inside the convenience store and chased him out onto Broadhollow Road. Jarman then followed Jackson to a parking lot on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station.

Now well away from his post at the cash register Jarman stabbed Jackson with a box cutter from the 7-Eleven store after their altercation turned violent. According to police officers from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office the victim, Jackson, had taken a few food and drink items from the store.

Detective Lt. Kevin Beyer of the Suffolk County Police Department described the altercation to local news station ABC 7.

“The clerk and the subject got into an altercation which turned violent. The subject was stabbed with a box cutter, which the clerk had in his possession which he was using at the store.”

It does not appear Jackson was armed so at no point was this an armed robbery. Jarman was the only participant in the altercation with a weapon.

Jarman was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

A couple thoughts:

1. Typically I like to say that if a 7-Eleven or gas station or whatever is getting robbed that the clerk should just let it happen because a bag of Doritos and forty dollars isn’t worth dying over. Yeah, sure, it’d be awesome to pull a Fast Times at Ridgemont High and nail a robber in the face with hot coffee. That would make a great social media post! Lots of likes coming your way.

But it’s worth noting that all of that stuff also isn’t worth killing over. Sheesh.

Advertisement

2. In all seriousness condolences to Jackson’s family.