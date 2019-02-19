7-Year-Old Called 'Little Hitler' For Selling Hot Cocoa To Raise Money For Border Wall

A 7-year-old boy from Austin, Texas is facing backlash after neighbors took offense to a hot chocolate stand he started, to raise money for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall. According to the boy’s parents, Shane and Jennifer Stevens, their son Benton decided he wanted to start the fundraiser after attending the inauguration and watching the State of the Union address earlier this month.

Both parents are members of the Republican National Convention and consider themselves conservatives. They believe Benton was influenced after watching news coverage they follow on a daily basis, and by listening to the conversations they have at the dinner table. The mother stated it was important for not only her child but every child know what’s going on in the world.

The boy allegedly begged his parents to set up a hot chocolate stand to raise money for the wall and set up a stand at Steiner Ranch strip mall in Austin. According to the 7-year-old, he has been ridiculed in the past for his political beliefs, including at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, which he attended with his parents. The boy said three women in pink hats made fun of his MAGA hat. Despite his parents’ activity in politics, Jennifer said she never encouraged her son to get political, rather he happens to be “a very mature 7-year-old who wants to be involved in this.”

According to Benton, while selling the cocoa, one man called him “little Hitler” and people around him were happy. Shane, Benton’s father, believes this is a teaching tool for his children and wants to help them understand that there is always going to be a backlash, despite the situation.

Not getting discouraged by the name calling, the boy stated he still plans to raise money for the wall and mail it to President Trump or go to Washington and give him the money in person, “so that illegal immigrants can’t get into our town illegally.”

Benton, once again….who is 7, has raised nearly $1,400 in two days.

I’m just going to nod my head at this to not get in trouble for saying something I shouldn’t. Take it as you will.