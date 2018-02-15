Among the wounded in today’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida is a Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
He’s also being celebrated as a hero, according to the Miami Herald, citing tributes to the coach and reports on social media.
This, ladies and gentlemen, if the face of a hero. Coach Aaron Feis was injured protecting a student in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and, at last report, is in critical condition. He is a friend to all students that know him. He was always so nice to me when I went to school there, and I know he is close with my brother and his friends. Please, take a moment to send healing prayers for him.
Seventeen are dead and many more were injured in today’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A shooter, identified as 19-year-old former student Nikolas De Jesus Cruz, opened fire on students beginning in the midafternoon on February 14th.
When the shooting started, Feis–a school security guard as well–reportedly stepped between the shooter and students, taking bullets in the act. He was reportedly hospitalized and is in critical condition.
Douglas Football player Charlie Rothkopf tweeted that his coach “took [several] bullets covering other students at Douglas.”
The Miami Herald reports that Feis is a 1999 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School himself.
“He is a friend to all students that know him,” writes Angelica Losada, who identifies herself as a former student at the school. “Please, take a moment to send healing prayers for him.”
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said “a football coach” had died in the shooting but Israel did not identify the victim beyond that. It is not clear if Israel was referring to Feis.