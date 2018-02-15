Among the wounded in today’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida is a Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.





He’s also being celebrated as a hero, according to the Miami Herald, citing tributes to the coach and reports on social media.

Seventeen are dead and many more were injured in today’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A shooter, identified as 19-year-old former student Nikolas De Jesus Cruz, opened fire on students beginning in the midafternoon on February 14th.

When the shooting started, Feis–a school security guard as well–reportedly stepped between the shooter and students, taking bullets in the act. He was reportedly hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Douglas Football player Charlie Rothkopf tweeted that his coach “took [several] bullets covering other students at Douglas.”

Can everyone please take a second to pray for my coach today he took serval bullets covering other students at Douglas . pic.twitter.com/8AMG7t6tpH — Charlie Rothkopf (@RothkopfCharlie) February 14, 2018

The Miami Herald reports that Feis is a 1999 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School himself.

Devastated to hear about the events at Parkland HS. Football coach Aaron Feis was a true hero who jumped in front of students as the shooting began. As a HS Football community we need to come together in this tough time. Say a prayer for him, he’s currently in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/zqIhgxaFjd — Lone Star Prospects (@LoneStarHSFB) February 15, 2018

“He is a friend to all students that know him,” writes Angelica Losada, who identifies herself as a former student at the school. “Please, take a moment to send healing prayers for him.”

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said “a football coach” had died in the shooting but Israel did not identify the victim beyond that. It is not clear if Israel was referring to Feis.