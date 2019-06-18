Menu
Mom Uses Phone Tracking App to Find Daughter Pinned Under Car 25 Feet Down Mountainside Read this Next

Mom Uses Phone Tracking App to Find Daughter Pinned Under Car 25 Feet Down Mountainside
Advertisement
Severe Weather-Indiana (Matt Kryger/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
(Matt Kryger/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

The National Weather Service says at least nine tornadoes struck Indiana, damaging a school and other buildings and downing trees.

It says three EF2 tornadoes with winds up to 130 mph (210 kph) struck Greene, Monroe and Rush counties during Saturday’s outbreak and an EF-1 tornado with winds reaching 100 mph (160 kph) struck the Indianapolis enclave of Beech Grove, heavily damaging the high school. Two weaker tornadoes struck elsewhere in Indianapolis and in Owen County.

It also said Monday that surveys also show a tornado damaged a church in Fayette County, one damaged several businesses at a Richmond shopping mall, and a third occurred in Union County.

Greene County Emergency Management Director Roger Axe says Saturday’s storms destroyed three homes and damaged about 70 others.

Watch: Video of Man Caught Outdoors in Middle of Tornado is Incredible and Terrifying

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like