The murder of an Abilene, Texas man was tragically caught on camera, leading to the arrest of two men. 37-year-old Aaron Howard was shot and killed September 1, 2018, in the alley behind his home on Don Juan Street. The video was taken by Howard’s fiance, Kara Box, which shows the heated exchange between Howard and two neighbors.

The 2-minute video shows all the men yelling and making threats of shooting, after a discussion involving trash lying around the area and a mattress. Box tried to step in between the men, pleading to put the guns down when after a few seconds, John Miller pulls the trigger on his pistol and shoots Howard. A few seconds later Michael Miller follows along by shooting Howard with his shotgun. At least four shots were fired, followed by Box running towards her fiance screaming. WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. IMAGES IN THIS VIDEO MAY BE CONSIDERED TOO VIOLENT FOR SOME VIEWERS, DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO*** The murder of an Abilene man was caught on camera. Aaron Howard was shot and killed in the alley behind his home. His two neighbors have been charged with the murder. (Video Credit: Kara Box via KTXS) https://t.co/fhkpvKzKHz pic.twitter.com/0vwVbmcWfe — CBS 4 News (@kgbt) September 20, 2018

Taylor County District Attorney Jim Hicks stated video evidence such as this, is always graphic and difficult to watch but is consistent with the charges. Box was in a state of shock during questioning and has since moved out of her home on Don Juan Street. She released the video to show the true events of the situation, asking for the proper consequences.

Authorities stated Howard was shot at least two times, once with a handgun and once with a shotgun. He was taken to the Abilene Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim did not have a gun at the time of the altercation but was armed with a bat. Reports stated John Miller was taking out the trash during the incident and was armed, both parties had been having disputes about trash in the alleyway prior to the shooting.

John Miller, 64, and Michael Miller, 31, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and are currently out of jail on a $25,000 bond.