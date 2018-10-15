William “Bill” Coors, the former chairman of the Adolph Coors Company — most famous for its light beer, Coors Light — has passed away at the age of 102. The beer industry titan was born in Golden, Colorado on August 11, 1916, is the grandson of Coors founder Adolph Coors.

Bill Coors earned a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University in 1938 and then a masters in chemical engineering from Princeton in 1939. From there he immediately began working for the family business. By 1959 he was named the chairman of the company — a position he held until he retired in 2000. He was also an official beer taste tester for the company, a position he held until his 100th birthday.

Under the leadership of Bill Coors, the company grew from a regional brewery to an industry leader in the United States. To date, Molson Coors owns the second largest share of the beer market in the United States, behind only Anheuser-Busch. Bill Coors was also responsible for pioneering the use recyclable two-piece aluminum can, which is now standard in the American brewing industry.

