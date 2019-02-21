It was a big day in Frankfort. Sex dolls that look like children and have realistic genitalia are illegal in Kentucky now. As of today, basically. Because, inexplicably, owning and having sex with a My Buddy doll that some sicko on a dark web eBay drilled holes in wasn’t illegal before in the Bluegrass State.

The Associated Press and the Courier-Journal report Senate Bill 102 passed in the Kentucky State Senate and now goes to the state’s House of Representatives. Barring the objections of someone who really doesn’t feel like getting reelected the bill should be on the Governor’s desk to sign into law pretty soon. SB 102 states that “child sex doll means an anatomically correct doll, mannequin or robot that is intended for sexual stimulation or gratification and that has the features of, or with features, that resemble those of a minor.” The bill makes owning one of these dolls or, eventually and God-forbid, a Haley Joel Osment in A.I. type robot, a felony.

What finally ended Kentucky’s rich history* of legal child sex dolls, you ask? One prosecutor’s inability to prosecute a pedophile last year for having anatomically correct dolls that looked like actual children and were definitely being used for sexual purposes. One looked like an infant girl and another looked like a 6 to 8-year-old girl. And they were legal. According to court records police tracked the package, which originated in China, to the home of a 41-year-old man who had apparently ordered the disgusting thing.

*Kentucky does not actually have a rich history of legal child sex dolls.

The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield at the request of Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders, who was the attorney who could not prosecute the pedophile for his gross dolls.

Way to do a thing that makes sense, Kentucky!