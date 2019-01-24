The father of a middle school girl is standing up for his daughter after she was cited for violating her school’s controversial dress code.

Fisher Middle School officials informed 13-year-old Demetra Alarcon that the romper she wore to school recently was distracting to boys. Her father Tony brought her a change of clothes — jean shorts and a tank top — but school officials determined that was outfit inappropriate as well. Luckily, the father found a pair of leggings in the car as backup but says the dress code unfairly targets girls.

“I mean, today it’s 90 degrees outside, and she’s wearing leggings because she doesn’t want to be dress-coded for wearing shorts. And it’s not okay. It needs to change,” Tony Alarcon said before adding, “Demetra isn’t alone. Just sit in Fisher’s parking lot and you’ll see that. I’ve heard from multiple girls that they just want to be comfortable, but they feel like they’re being pushed into wearing leggings in 100-degree heat. I was told by an administrator that the girls’ clothes are a distraction to the boys. That shouldn’t be a concern.”

While Alarcon agrees students should be dressed appropriately for school, he doesn’t agree tank tops in extreme heat are inappropriate. He also added that it’s difficult to find girls’ shorts that meet the school’s 4-inch length requirement in most stores. He finds the regulations on girls’ clothing to be discriminatory, so he’s fighting back saying, “You have to stand up for what’s right and that’s what I’m doing.”

The school district met Monday night to discuss the dress code but has not announced any changes yet. Fisher principal Lisa Fraser defended the code in a statement that read, “There has always been a dress code. These are standards for reasonable decorum. I do reserve the right to set guidelines for the school, but I want to lead with the pulse of the community and reflect the community’s core values.”

This post was originally published on September 14, 2017.