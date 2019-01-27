Menu
mass pike road road Read this Next

Man Clinging to Hood of Speeding Car in Highway Road Rage Incident Caught on Video
Advertisement
girlfriend dismembers boyfriend rv

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida woman killed her boyfriend, dismembered his body in a camper trailer and drove it two hours away, covering up the crime for months.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 47-year-old Penny Rebecca Pospisil on Friday on charges of second-degree murder and mutilation of a dead body.

Authorities say 55-year-old Anthony Mitchell died of blunt force trauma in August after he started living with Pospisil in an RV village in Lake Panasoffkee, northwest of Orlando. Neighbors noticed a bad smell coming from the trailer.

In September, Pospisil drove the vehicle to Melbourne, where people also noticed a smell.

Melbourne police discovered Mitchell’s body on Dec. 30 after a well-being check in the campground. Police began investigating with Sumter County authorities, leading them to the Friday arrest near Melbourne.

Watch: THE NEWEST FROM AN ICONIC BRAND: THE WINNEBAGO REVEL

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like